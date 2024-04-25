Bangladesh to play Lebanon in Qatar June 11

Bangladesh will play Lebanon in their last Group I away match of their Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11 at a neutral venue-Al Saad Club Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The match between the two teams will kick-off at 7: 00 pm local time and 10: 00 pm Bangladesh time, reports UNB.

Two war-torn Arabian nations-Palestine and Lebanon-had to play their home matches in neutral venues due to security reasons.

Before the last group match, Bangladesh will play Australia in their home match on June 6 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

On completion of four group matches each, Australia dominated the group table to qualify for the next round with an all-win record, securing a full 12 points, War-torn Palestine is in the distant second, collecting seven points with two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Lebanon are in the third slot, securing two points with two draws and two defeats, while Bangladesh remained at the bottom with one point from four matches after making a 1-1 draw with Lebanon in their home match in Dhaka.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 0-7 goal defeat against World Cup playing Australia in their away match, drew 1-1 with Arabian nation Lebanon in the home match, suffered a 0-5 defeat against Palestine in their away match in Kuwait, and conceded a shocking 0-1 goal defeat in the dying moment against Palestine in their home match in Dhaka.