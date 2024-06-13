UAE wants job confirmation before issuing visas to Bangladeshi migrants

The United Arab Emirates will issue visa for Bangladeshi workers only after confirmation of their jobs in the Gulf nation, the country’s envoy said on Thursday during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

UAE ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif Alhmoudi called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban, PM’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan told reporters.

“The UAE ambassador assured the prime minister that they would take manpower from Bangladesh after confirming that jobs are already there for them,” he said quoting the ambassador.

According to him the prime minister and the envoy agreed that illegal migrants from Bangladesh should not be allowed to enter the UAE.

“Both the countries have agreed to be more aware regarding this matter,” he said.

The UAE envoy told the PM that several UAE ministers will soon visit Dhaka to explore new avenues for deepening relations with Bangladesh, including in the field of investment.

“We already have very extensive and deep relation, but we are eager to take it further to a new height,” the ambassador said during the call on.

He mentioned that at present about 20,000 people are going to UAE every month from Bangladesh. The UAE Embassy is issuing some 1000 visas each day – 500 directly and another 500 through agents.

Regarding the investment issue PM Hasina offered the UAE businesses to make investments in Bangladesh’s special economic zones.

The UAE envoy sought cooperation from the prime minister to expedite UAE’s investments in Bangladesh, including in building a container terminal.

The PM told the envoy that the government is speeding up everything in all sectors. “We are doing everything to quicken the process,” she said.

The ambassador said that a UAE company has offered to provide Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) to the civil aviation of Bangladesh. The process is at the final stage of the price negotiation level, he added.

The prime minister referred the issue to PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, PM’s press secretary said.

For security reasons, the US, the EU member states, and other countries now require airlines to provide details about their passengers before they travel. This is known as Advance Passenger Information (API).

Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) is an electronic data interchange system established by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Beginning in May 2009, private aircraft pilots must also provide the necessary information to the CBP. The regulations were put into effect in December 2008 with a 180-day voluntary compliance period.

The UAE ambassador invited the prime minister to visit his country.

He said that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are eagerly waiting to welcome her.