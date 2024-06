Quader returns home after health check-up in S’pore

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader returned home on Thursday (June 13) afternoon from Singapore after completing routine health check-up.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG 0585) carrying him landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 6:00pm.

On June 11, Quader left Dhaka for Singapore for necessary medical examinations at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital.