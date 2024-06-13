Edn ministry to decide closure of schools, colleges after Eid

Educational institutions are currently open on Saturdays. This decision is taken to meet the learning deficit.

Schools were supposed to be closed again on Saturday after Eid-ul-Fitr. But no decision has been taken yet.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Thursday said that a decision on closure of all educational institutions on Saturdays, will be taken after Eid-ul-Azha.

“After Eid-ul-Azha, we will decide whether to open or close educational institutions on Saturdays. Educational institutions are still open on Saturdays. We are trying to keep the closure on Saturday as before.”

The minister said these at a programme at Aleya Madrasa in the city’s Bokshibazar.