MP Anar murder: AL leader Mintu remanded

A court in Dhaka has placed Jhenidah district Awami League general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on a 8-day remand for questioning in Anwarul Azim Anar MP murder case.

Earlier on Thursday, police sought 10-day remand for question to arrested Mintu in the case after producing him before a Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

After hearing, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain granted the remand prayer.

Around 4pm on Tuesday (June 11), Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police arrested the Awami League leader from Dhanmondi and, later, showed him arrested in the MP Anar murder case finding his involvement in the murder.