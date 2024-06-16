All set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha Monday

All preparations have been completed to celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, Monday across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah, BSS reports.

But the Almighty Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the country will offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.

They will also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah near the High Court Bhaban here at 7.30am. The Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all-out preparations to hold the main congregation at the National Eidgah.

A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The first Eid Jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque will conduct the first Eid jamaat while the Mosque’s Muazzin (retd.) Hafez Kwari Md Ataur Rahman will perform the duty of Muqabbir in the prayer.

National mosque’s Pesh Imam Maulana Muhiuddin Kasem will conduct the second jamaat while other three jamaats will be led by Mawlana Dr Abu Saleh Patowari, Jameya Arabia Mirpur Muhtamim Maulana Syed Wahiduzzaman and Islamic Foundation’s Imam Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdullah respectively.

If any imam cannot conduct the Eid jamaat, Imam of High Court Mazar Mosque Hafez Md Ashraful Islam will lead the congregation as an alternate imam.

Eid Jamaat will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament at 8am while Chief Whip of Parliament, whips, cabinet members, lawmakers and Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat officials and employees and devotees will join the jamaat there.

In the Dhaka University, Eid Jamaats will be held at university central mosque -Masjidul Jamiya.

Besides, an Eid congregation will also be held at the historic Sholakia ground in Kishoreganj.

Adequate security measures have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order across the country, including the capital Dhaka marking the holy Eid-ul-Adha. Law enforces have also been asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as other TV channels and radio stations would broadcast special programmes on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

On Eid day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.

Meanwhile, Dhaka south and north city corporations have taken preparations to remove garbage of sacrificial animals within 24-hour. The corporation authorities have requested the city dwellers to extend cooperation to their officials-employees to clean the city properly.