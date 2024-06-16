Over Tk 4.80cr toll collected on Padma Bridge

Over Tk 4.80 crore toll was collected from 44,033 vehicles on the Padma Bridge on Friday, the weekend holiday just before public holiday of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Senior Secretary of Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Md Monjur Hossain said while inspecting Padma Bridge’s Mawa end of Louhajang upazila on Sunday.

The homebound people are going to their destinations through the Mawa end of Munshiganj, the entrance of the southern part of the country, by using various vehicles on Padma Bridge.

The Padma Bridge was opened to traffic on June 26 as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the multipurpose bridge on June 25.