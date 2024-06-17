Bangladesh beat Nepal to take place in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Bangladesh qualified for the Super Eights stage of T20 World Cup 2024 with a convincing 21-run win over Nepal in their final league stage game.

The Bangladeshi bowlers defended 106 runs in the nail-biting match played at Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib starred with the ball scalping four wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman took three wickets.

For Nepal, Kushal Malla was the top scorer with 27 runs, and Dipendra Sindh Airee scored 25 runs.

Bangladesh scored 106 runs after being put to bat first by the toss-winning Nepal.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 17 runs while Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossein scored 13 each.

It was a collective effort by Nepali bowlers as Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichanne all took two wickets each.

Nepal’s run chase was not even close to being smooth in the early stages, but in the middle of their inninngs they made a strong comeback putting the game in balance in the 16th over.

With five wickets down and the required run rate gradually coming under control, the middle order stumbled and the team could not make enough runs in the final overs.

They finished at 85 with 4 balls to spare.