This is my last Euro: Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has admitted that Euro 2024 will be his last.

Ronaldo revealed this after they needed penalties to eliminate Slovenia in their last-16 clash on Monday night.

The 39-year-old had the chance to open the scoring in extra time, but saw his penalty saved by Jan Oblak.

However, Ronaldo converted during the shoot-out, as Diogo Costa made three successive saves to send Portugal through.

“This will be my last Euro, of course,” Ronaldo told reporters.

“But I’m not moved by this. I’m moved by enthusiasm.

“I was sorry for the fans. I’ll always give my best for this shirt, whether I miss it or not. And I’ll do this my whole life. You have to take responsibility.”