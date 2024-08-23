US Senate Majority Whip Durbin to visit Bangladesh next week

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), an old friend of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, is likely to visit Bangladesh next week.

He will meet Professor Yunus, civil society members, and media representatives during his forthcoming visit, a diplomatic source told UNB on Friday.

Durbin, according to his schedule, may arrive in Dhaka on Monday.

This will be the first visit of any US politician to Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government following the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, is the 47th US Senator from the State of Illinois, the state’s senior senator, and the convener of Illinois’ bipartisan congressional delegation.

Durbin serves as the senate majority whip, the second highest ranking position among the Senate Democrats.

Senator Durbin has been elected to this leadership post by his Democratic colleagues every two years since 2005.

Durbin serves as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and sits on the Appropriations and Agriculture Committees.

Elected to the US Senate on November 5, 1996, and re-elected in 2002, 2008, 2014, and 2020, Durbin fills the seat left vacant by the retirement of his long-time friend and mentor, US Senator Paul Simon.