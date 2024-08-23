45 lakh people affected by flooding in 11 districts

Nearly 45 lakh people have been affected by the ongoing flood in 11 districts across the country.

Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief informed this at a press conference on the overall flood situation on Friday (August 23) afternoon.

He said according to received information a total of thirteen people , including 11 men and 2 women, have died amid the ongoing floods in 11 districts.

Among the deceased, four of them died in Cumilla, three in Cox’s Bazar, two in Chattogram, and one each in Feni, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur.

The 11 districts where the flooding hit are — Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox’s Bazar.

The floods have inundated 77 Upazilas and 584 unions and municipalities in these districts.

Around 44, 97,535 people have been affected by the floods while, about 8,87,629 families in flooded areas have been trapped by the water.

He said a total of 160 shelter centres opened in the flood affected areas. Around 1, 88, 739 people have taken refuge in these shelter centres.

According to the sources, heavy rain and mountain runoff have led to flooding near the end of the monsoon season.