Journo killed in Sylhet road crash

A local journalist was killed in a motorcycle accident on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway in Sylhet metropolis on early Thursday.

The accident happened around 3 AM on Thursday at Pathantula area near Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Deceased Maksud Ahmad Maksud was son of late Jamshed Ali and a resident of Moiyachar area in the city. He served as Sylhet bureau chief of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and general secretary of Sylhet Online Press Club.

Jaber Ahmed, the deceased brother, confirmed the information, adding,”The accident occurred when Maksud and his banker friend Galib were returning home by a motorbike around 2.30am. When the motorcycle reached at Madina Market point in the area, it overturned following a hit with a roadside utility pillar as its driver lost control.”

They both were rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Maksud dead, he said.

Later, Maksud was buried at his family graveyard in Moiyachar area in the city following his namaz-e-janaza at Moiyachar Central Jame Mosque after Jummah prayers.