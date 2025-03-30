4 die as boat capsizes in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Four people were killed after a boat capsized in the Boulai river in Sunamganj’s Jamalganj upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Beauty Chakraborty, 45, Kalpana Sarkar, 45, her daughter Rudra Sarkar, and Ganga Sarkar, 6.

Another child, Sourav, 10, was critically injured and has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jamalganj Police Station, confirmed the news.

The OC said, “Four bodies have been recovered in connection with the boat capsize. Another child was critically injured and was sent to a hospital for treatment.”

According to eyewitness and police, a boat carrying 50 passengers was traveling to Jamalganj from Madhyanagar. When the boat reached Ahsanpur area around 9:30pm, it capsized in the Boulai river.

“Most passengers managed to swim ashore, but two women and two children drowned,” they added.