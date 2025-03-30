Myanmar quake death toll rises to 1,644 as opposition declares partial ceasefire for relief efforts

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating earthquake has surged to 1,644, with over 3,400 injured and 139 still missing. In response to the crisis, the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which opposes the ruling military, has declared a unilateral two-week partial ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts.

The 7.7-magnitude quake struck central Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw. Rescue operations have been hindered by damaged airports, while satellite images show the collapse of Naypyitaw International Airport’s air traffic control tower.

Neighboring Thailand also reported casualties, with 17 confirmed dead, mostly in Bangkok, where a high-rise near the Chatuchak market collapsed. Rescue crews are still searching for 83 missing individuals.

Despite Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, the NUG has pledged cooperation with the U.N. and international aid groups to establish rescue and medical camps in affected areas. However, the military, which has heavily restricted humanitarian aid in conflict zones, has yet to comment on the ceasefire proposal.

International assistance has begun arriving, with China and Russia among the first to send rescue teams and supplies. The U.N. has allocated $5 million in emergency aid, while several countries, including India, South Korea, and the U.S., have also pledged support.

Myanmar’s military continues to face criticism for ongoing attacks in conflict regions, even after the disaster. Meanwhile, experts warn that the combination of a high-magnitude earthquake and vulnerable infrastructure could lead to even greater losses in the coming days.