Man hacked dead over Eid Jamaat in Habiganj

A man was hacked to death in a clash centering place for Eid Jamaat at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30PM in front of West Para Jumma Mosque of Sadarghat village in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kayyum, 50, son of late Abdul Majed, a resident of Sadarghat South Para area in the upazila.

It was learnt that most people from the southern and western parts of Sadarghat village perform the Eid prayers at Syed Ali Eidgah, located in the southern part of Sadarghat, every year. Recently, there has been a dispute regarding the land ownership documents of the Eidgah. As a result, a disagreement arose among the people of the western part of the village regarding the Eid prayers at the Eidgah.

On Friday night, after the Taraweeh prayer, the seniors of the southern and western parts of Sadarghat village gathered at the Westpara Jumma Mosque to discuss the matter concerning the Eid prayers. After the discussion, Abdul Kayyum was hacked by Mozahid Miah, the son of Kazi Shundar Ali from the village, at the entrance of the Mosque, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nabiganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.