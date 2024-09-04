Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 16

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad, will be observed across the country on September 16 with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee’s meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Wednesday evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair.

According to a press release, as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1446 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Wednesday, the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi will be observed on September 16.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind.

He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.