China keen to send more emergency medical teams to treat patients on-site in Bangladesh

China has said, with its visiting medical team, they will help Bangladesh assess the injuries and provide emergency humanitarian medical assistance based on Bangladesh’s needs, including sending more emergency medical teams to treat patients on-site and providing necessary medical supplies.

This is the first emergency medical team from China to Bangladesh since the establishment of the Interim Government, which highlights two countries’ excellent bilateral relations and the deep bond of mutual support between the two peoples, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, reports UNB.

At the invitation of the Interim Government, the Chinese National Emergency Medical Team arrived at Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on September 22.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Sheikh Sayidul Haque were present to receive the team.

Ambassador Yao said many civilians have suffered during the recent uprising in Bangladesh.

As the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partner, he said, the Chinese government expresses its condolences to the victims and sympathy to the families of the deceased and the injured.

“China and Bangladesh have been supporting each other through thick and thin, and the Chinese people deeply empathize with the hardships faced by the Bangladeshi people,” said Ambassador Yao.

At the invitation of the Interim Government and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Chinese Government has decided to send the National Emergency Medical Team to Bangladesh.

Dong Qian, Head of the Chinese National Emergency Medical Team and Deputy Director from the Department of Medical Emergency Response of the National Health Commission (NHC) of China said that with the coordination among the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and the support of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, the team has come to Dhaka to provide humanitarian assistance.

The team is composed of experts from the West China Hospital, one of the top hospitals in China, with specialty in general surgery, trauma care, orthopedics, rehabilitation, critical care, ophthalmology and other fields.

Sheikh Sayidul Haque, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services, on behalf of the Bangladeshi Government and the people, expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese government for sending an emergency medical team to Bangladesh.

He said this is the first medical team sent by a foreign government to Bangladesh since the establishment of the Interim Government.

“No matter fighting for COVID-19, dengue, or floods, Chinese friends are always standing closely by the Bangladeshi people,” he said.

The Bangladesh side will provide full cooperation and assistance to the Chinese National Emergency Medical Team to help more injured recover as soon as possible.