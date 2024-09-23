50pc bus fare for students 7 days a week

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association has announced half bus fare for students in all metropolitan areas, including Dhaka, seven days a week.

Saiful Alam, general secretary of the association, came up with the announcement at a seminar at the Engineering Institution auditorium in Dhaka on Monday (September 23). The title of the seminar is ‘Our Pledge for Safe Roads for All, aimed to raise awareness among transport owners and workers about ensuring order on the roads’.

“The country got independence for the second time through the fall of Sheih Hasina government. It is the students’ long time demand. So, 50 per cent discount on bus fare from them seven days a week, ” Saiful Alam added.

He said that this initiative will effective from September 24, the half-fare will apply seven days a week from 6AM to midnight for students in uniform or carrying a valid student ID.