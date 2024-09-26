China keen to invest in solar panel manufacturing in Bangladesh

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said his country wants to invest in solar panel manufacturing in Bangladesh and further deepen trade and economic ties with the South Asian country.

He made the announcement when he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Wednesday afternoon (NY time), reports UNB.

“If Chinese investment comes to Bangladesh for solar panels manufacturing, it will be a milestone as it is a massive investment and will help create huge jobs,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said after the meeting.

He said Bangladesh would benefit from that investment, and Bangladesh would be a major exporter of solar panels.

Shafiqul said China wants to strengthen “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” with Bangladesh.

The Chinese foreign minister described Prof Yunus as “an old friend of the Chinese people,” and he congratulated the chief adviser on assuming the leadership of the interim government.

“We have full confidence in you that you will live up to the expectations of the people,” he said, adding that he will unite the country.

Wang Yi said China will attach importance to Yunus’s call to Chinese solar panel manufacturers to set up plants in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser made the call when the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh paid a courtesy call on him last month.

The Chinese foreign minister said Beijing will also encourage greater cooperation and partnership between the companies of the two nations.

He said Bangladesh will also benefit from the Chinese decision to allow zero-tariff access to all goods from the Least Developed Countries.

He said the Chinese Red Cross has sent a team of doctors to treat the students and people grievously injured during the July-August mass uprising.

Wang Yi also said China will welcome more students from Bangladesh.

Yunus thanked China for the gesture. He also praised “amazing” Chinese efforts to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.

He said Chinese solar companies can invest in a bigger way in Bangladesh, which enjoys preferable market access to many rich nations.

The chief adviser also called other Chinese manufacturers to relocate their factories to Bangladesh.

Yunus stressed closer relations with China and opening “a new chapter” in the ties between the two nations.

He also called for increasing technological collaboration between the companies of both nations.

“We would love to collaborate with Chinese companies. We have a lot of scope to work together,” Yunus said.