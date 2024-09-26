Red Crescent to support Bangladesh in combating dengue, cholera

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), under the Stockpile Project funded by the Government of Japan, officially handed over critical medical supplies to the Government of Bangladesh to support the country in combating dengue, cholera, and other emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) while strengthening its health system.

The project, funded by the Government of Japan and the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) and implemented by BDRCS and IFRC, aims to enhance preparedness for public health emergencies by supplying critical medical devices and consumables to hospitals nationwide.

The handover ceremony, held in Dhaka, was attended by Prof. Dr. Nazmul Hosain, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh; Dr. Kabir Md. Ashraf Alam ndc, Secretary General, BDRCS; and Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), along with other dignitaries.

IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said,

“The current flood will leave a lasting impact on people. I hope this fund will continue supporting the Bangladesh government and Directorate General of Health Services in better preparing and responding to other disasters and diseases. Japan will continue to support the improvement of this situation and the health and well-being of Bangladeshis as we have since the 1970’s.”

Prof. Dr. Nazmul Hosain, Director General of DGHS, emphasized the significant role BDRCS has played in supporting Bangladesh’s health services.

“Earlier this year, BDRCS provided 7,500 COVID-19 RT-PCR kits with VTM and 10,000 Rapid Antigen Kits, greatly enhancing our pandemic response. During the recent southeastern flash floods, they also swiftly responded to our request by delivering 50,000 bottles of Cholera Saline, with 20,000 bottles already sent to the most affected districts, including Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Comilla,” he said.

Dr. Kabir M. Ashraf Alam, Secretary General of BDRCS, said, “The Stockpile Project, in collaboration with IFRC, has already distributed critical supplies to hospitals across the country, including 100,000 bottles of Cholera Saline, 60,000 Dengue Combo Testing Kits, and various saline solutions.”

The ceremony concluded with a formal exchange of gratitude between Bangladesh and Japan, reaffirming the importance of international collaboration in addressing health challenges in Bangladesh.