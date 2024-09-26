Shanto, Hasan gain in ICC Test rankings

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and pacer Hasan Mahmud gained in ICC rankings after their good performance in the first cricket Test against India in Chennai.

Shanto’s scores of 20 and 82 have helped him progress 14 places to 48th position and seam bowler Hasan Mahmud’s five-for in the first innings has lifted him five positions to 44th among bowlers, the ICC revealed in a release on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Shakib Al Hassan (up one place to 43rd among batters) and Taskin Ahmed (up eight places to 66th among bowlers) are other gainers from the team.

Meanwhile, India players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have all prospered in the rankings after compiling centuries against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant has re-entered the rankings in sixth position after scores of 39 and 109, Gill has moved up from fifth to a career-best 14thposition after his unbeaten 119 in the second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin’s crucial 113 in the first innings has lifted him seven places to 72nd position.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who partnered in a decisive 199-run first innings partnership to build the base for a 280-run victory, have gained across the ranking lists.

Jadeja’s contribution of 86 in that partnership has helped him move up three places to 37th position in the batting rankings, Ashwin has consolidated his position at the top of the bowling rankings by gaining one rating point after his six-wicket second innings haul and Jadeja has moved up one spot to sixth position after finishing with five wickets in the match.

The two have also gained ranking points in the rankings for all-rounders. Jadeja has consolidated his position at the top with a career-best 475 points while Ashwin remains second but has added 48 points to go up to 370.

In other movements for India players, opener Yashaswi Jaiswal is in the top five for the first time after notching a half-century in the first innings and fast bowler Akash Deep is up 10 places to 88th after grabbing two wickets.