CA seeks support of foreign friends to build new Bangladesh

Chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has sought cooperation from foreign friends to build a new Bangladesh dreamt by youth folks.

“Through the sacrifice of lives and indomitable leadership of the youth, revolutionary changes have taken place in Bangladesh. They sacrificed their lives to build a discrimination-free society and a prosperous country,” he said.

Dr Yunus said this at a reception hosted marking the 50th year of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations Tuesday evening.

The chief adviser said: “The sacrifice of young people has created a great opportunity for us.

We don’t want to miss this opportunity. The youth want to build a new Bangladesh through a drastic change in the existing state structure and institutions. We need all of your support to implement it.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu and representatives of various countries attended the event.

On September 17 in 1974, Bangladesh became a full member of the United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present, among others.

Prof Yunus and photographer Shahidul Alam unveiled the covers of two books written on the events of the student-led uprising.

Recalling the sacrifice of the students, Prof Yunus said the whole nation is united today.

“We do not want to disappoint those who dreamed of a new Bangladesh,” he said.

The chief adviser said his government is working to put in place a new electoral system through institutional reforms.

“There was no dream to the youth as a dictator had shattered their dream and future.

So they did not hesitate to stand before the bullet to topple the dictator,” he added.

Addressing the foreign friends, the Nobel laureate said the courage and determination the Bangladeshi youths showed has overwhelmed all.

Standing in front of bullets, the youths did not hesitate to accept disability, Prof Yunus said, adding “We want you (foreign friends) beside us in building democratic Bangladesh cherished by the youth”.

The chief adviser will address the UNGA session on September 27.