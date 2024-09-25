Poplar & Limehouse MP calls for action on corruption and economic crime by members of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Poplar and Limehouse MP calls for money from corruption and economic crime by members of Sheikh Hasina’s discredited government to be returned to the people of Bangladesh

Apsana Begum MP has written to the National Crime Agency (NCA) probing what steps have been taken to investigate and freeze all UK-based assets owned by Mr Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, the former Land Minister of Bangladesh and others.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

“Corruption has had a damaging impact on living standards, workplace rights and democratic freedoms in Bangladesh for some time.

“The assets in question belong to Bangladesh and must be returned to the people of Bangladesh as they strive for a democratic society that is run in their interests.”