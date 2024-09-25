UK Bangla Reporters Unity meeting has decided to grant scholarships and UKBRU Media Awards

Bangla Mirror desk:

The general meeting of UK Bengla Reporters Unity, one of the organizations representing reporters in Bengali media in Great Britain, for the welfare of British Bengalis and their unity, was held in a restaurant in east London.

After extensive discussion on various issues, important decisions were taken.

The meeting was held on Tuesday (24 September 2024 AD) afternoon at a restaurant in East London under the chairmanship of President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, UK correspondent of Daily Star Ansar Ahmad Ullah and General Secretary, UK correspondent of DBC News tv Jubayer Ahmed.

In this meeting took part in agenda based discussion – Special Correspondent of Bangla Mirror Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Editor of British Bangla News ATM Moniruzzaman, Vice President of the Organization & Editor of Jagannathpur Times Prof. Shajidur Rahman, Vice President of the Organization, CEO of 26th Television Jamal Ahmad Khan, Presenter of Iqra Bangla TV Mizanur Rahman Miru , Treasurer of the organization – SKM Ashraful Huda Assistant Editor of UK Bangla Guardian, Assistant Treasurer, London Correspondent of Naljur and News Editor of Jagannathpur Times, Mirza Abul Kasem, Assistant Secretary, Jagannathpur Times Contributing Reporter Muhammad Saleh Ahmed, Anupam News24 Editor Muhib Uddin Chowdhury and Masum Zaman etc.

In this meeting it was decided – UK Bangla Reporters Unity Scholarship 2025 will be Distribute in the month of January.

For this, the list of grantees is prepared following the earlier guidelines.

UKBRU Media Award 2024 AD and Best Reporter of the Year 2024 AD, decided to prepare.

In this meeting there was extensive discussion on other issues and it was decided to hold the AGM in November.