Bringing obstetric fistula patients under treatment underscored

Experts at an orientation meeting unanimously said concerted efforts of all the government and non-government organizations concerned can be the effective means of bringing the obstetrics patients under treatment and rehabilitation.

In reality, the patients suffering from obstetrics fistula are subjected to repression, oppression and isolation by their surroundings. Utmost emphasis should be given on bringing them under treatment and rehabilitation for their family and social integration.

Medical experts and development activists came up with the observation while addressing the advocacy and motivational meeting for the upazila-level fieldworkers of the department of health and family planning at Raiganj Upazila Health Complex in Sirajganj district on Tuesday.

Various issues, including ways and means on how to attain the desired yield in the field of eradicating obstetric fistula, were discussed in the meeting.

LAMB Hospital as part of its ‘Sexual Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health (SR-MNCAH)’ project organized the meeting with assistance from the Department of Health Services and financial support from the UNFPA Bangladesh.

Civil Surgeon Dr Nurul Amin and Deputy Director of the Department of Family Planning Raihanul Islam addressed the meeting as the chief and special guests respectively with Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Obaidul Islam in the chair.

Upazila Family Planning Officer Raihanul Haque, Medical Officers Dr Kaiserul Islam and Dr Marjan Abyad and UNFPA Field Officer Dr Kanij Fatema also spoke and disseminated their expertise on the issue.

Upazila Resident Medical Officer Dr Sadia Islam Tonny moderated the discussion.

LAMB Hospital District Facilitator Ruhul Amin presented a paper on ‘End Obstetric Fistula in Raiganj Upazila by next November’ and oriented the participants, saying there are scopes of treatment and rehabilitation for the obstetric patients in the LAMB Hospital.

Diversified rehabilitation works are being executed under the project by Capturing, Treating, Rehabilitating and Reintegrating in Bangladesh to mitigate the health related problem.

All the line departments, including health, family planning, women affairs and social development, are being sensitized to detect the fistula patients for their proper rehabilitation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Nurul Amin urged all concerned to extend their support in this field so that the patients can get back to normal life after taking advantage of the facility privileges.

He stressed the need for inclusive efforts of the government and non- government organisations concerned in identifying obstetric fistula patients to bring them under cost-free treatment facilities.