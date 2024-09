The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to freeze the accounts of Nabil Group Chairman Jahan Box Mondol, Managing Director Md Aminul Islam, and their family members.

The anti-money laundering agency also instructed banks to freeze the accounts of companies owned by them.

According to the BFIU letter, the bank accounts will be frozen for 30 days in the first phase, and access to locker facilities will remain blocked for the same duration.