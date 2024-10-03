Travel ban issued on Naimur Rahman Durjoy, wife

A court in Dhaka has imposed a travel ban on Naimur Rahman Durjoy, former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and Awami League MP from Manikganj-1 constituency, and his wife.

Dhaka Metropolitan Court’s senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain issued the order on Thursday following a petition in this regard.

Earlier today, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application seeking a ban on the couple to leave the country.

ACC assistant director Aminul Islam confirmed this.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy is currently under investigation for allegations of misusing power, involvement in recruitment irregularities and embezzling government funds to acquire assets beyond known income, both in his name and in the names of family members, the application said.

The ACC said that a travel ban was necessary to prevent the couple from leaving the country, which could obstruct the investigation.