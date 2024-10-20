Rui Fish Muri Ghonto (Fish Head with Lentils)

Ingredients:

v Medium-sized Rui fish head – 1 piece

v Chopped onion – 3 tbsps

v Sliced green chilies – 7 pieces

v Moong dal (yellow lentils) – 1 cup

v Chili powder – 1 tsp

v Cumin powder – 1 tsp

v Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

v Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

v Salt – to taste

v Chopped coriander leaves – 3 tbsps

v Oil – 3 tbsps

Method:

1.Dry roast the moong dal over low heat until it turns golden brown.

2.Heat oil in a pan, add chopped onions, and fry until slightly brown. Add a little water and cook all the spices together.

3.Once the spices are cooked, add the fish head and let it boil. After it’s boiled, break the fish head into pieces.

4.Add the roasted moong dal and cook for another 10 minutes.

5.Pour in half a cup of water and sprinkle cumin powder and chopped coriander leaves.

6.Once done, remove from heat and serve hot.