Bhutanese envoy meets Fakhrul

Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the revival of Saarc.

The meeting, which lasted around an hour, began at 11:00 pm at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obed were present at the meeting, reports UNB.

Briefing reporters about the outcome of the discussions, Amir Khosru said the talks centred around a range of issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“The economic relationship between the two countries has always been good. During BNP’s time in government, the trade with Bhutan grew significantly, particularly as we removed duties on vegetables imported from Bhutan,” he said.

The BNP leader mentioned that they discussed expanding trade between Bhutan and Bangladesh on a larger scale, possibly through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the future.

He also highlighted Bhutan’s interest in exporting hydroelectric power to Bangladesh. “We discussed the potential for cooperation, as Bhutan has the capacity to produce about 30,000 MW of hydroelectric power, a significant amount. They have yet to explore 25,000 MW of this potential, from which they could export power to Bangladesh.”

Khosru said the discussions also focused on reviving and strengthening Saarc and fostering greater integration across South Asia. “Ziaur Rahman’s vision was the integration of South Asia through Saarc, a dream we have yet to realise. We will all work together to leverage the potential for South Asia’s integration,” he added.