Armed Forces Day celebrated in Sylhet

As part of the annual tradition, Armed Forces Day was observed on Thursday in Sylhet Cantonment with a grand reception ceremony.

Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman, GOC of the 17th Infantry Division and the chief guest of the event, welcomed the freedom fighters and other distinguished guests.

In his welcome speech, the chief guest praised the immense courage, cooperation, and heroic contributions of the people of the Sylhet region during the Liberation War.

He paid his respects to the brave freedom fighters and martyrs from the Sylhet region and thanked the freedom fighters, families of martyrs, and invited guests for attending.

The chief guest further said that in addition to fulfilling their professional duties, the armed forces have always stood by the people in times of national crises.

He highlighted the armed forces’ contributions in disaster management, counterterrorism operations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, assisting the civilian administration, and various nation-building activities.

He also commended the armed forces for their dedication in United Nations peacekeeping missions, which have enhanced the country’s image on the international stage.

The event’s special guest, Major General (Retd) Azizur Rahman, Bir Uttom, a veteran freedom fighter and member of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, reminisced about the Liberation War and praised General MAG Osmani, the supreme commander during the war.

The event was also attended by freedom fighters, families of martyrs, military and civilian officials, former members of the armed dorces, local dignitaries, and media representatives.

The ceremony concluded with a cultural program.