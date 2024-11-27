West Indies thrash Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in Test series

West Indies secured a commanding 201-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at North Sound, wrapping up proceedings early on Day 5.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph starred in the morning session, claiming two quick wickets and forcing the final Bangladesh batter, Shoriful Islam, to retire hurt.

Chasing an improbable target of 334, Bangladesh resumed the day at 109-7 but could only add 23 runs to their total. Alzarri Joseph’s bouncer to Shoriful struck the batter on the shoulder, rendering him unable to continue and leaving Bangladesh all out for 132.

Joseph had earlier removed Hasan Mahmud (0) and Jaker Ali (31), who was the team’s last hope for a fightback. Despite a resilient 45 from skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh’s batting lineup failed to handle the West Indies’ relentless pace attack.

Kemar Roach (3-20) and Jayden Seales (3-45) set the tone with their fiery spells, dismantling Bangladesh’s top order in the second innings. Joseph’s (3-33) clinical performance on the final morning sealed the victory for the hosts.

The convincing win gives the West Indies a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The teams will now head to Jamaica for the second Test, starting Saturday, where Bangladesh will look to regroup and avoid a series whitewash.

West Indies: 450-9 (d)

Bangladesh: 269-9 (d) & 132 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 45; Kemar Roach 3-20, Jayden Seales 3-45, Alzarri Joseph 3-33)

West Indies win by 201 runs.