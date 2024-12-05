Prime accused in Cgt lawyer murder case arrested

Prime accused in Advocate Saiful Islam Alif murder case has been arrested from Kishoreganj.

A team of police, in a drive, arrested Chandan from Bhairab upazila of the district at about 11:45PM on Wednesday, Bhairab Police Station OC Md Shahin confirmed.

He is now under Bhairab police custody.

According to the police, Chandan had planned to go to his in-laws’ house in Bhairab’s Methorpotti after got down from the train.

OC Shahin Mia said that after the incident the Chittagong Detective Branch (DB) of police has been stationed in Bhairab for two days to apprehend Chandan. DB police, however, learned that Chandan’s in-laws’ house was located in the Bhairab area but were unable to locate him.

On Wednesday, using technological surveillance, they confirmed that Chandan is in Bhairab. Following this, the local police took position at Bhairab Railway Station in the evening. Around 11PM, the police conducted a raid and successfully arrested Chandan from the station area at about 11:45PM.