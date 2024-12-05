ICT issues ban on broadcast of Hasina’s ‘hate speech’

The International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday issued a ban on the broadcast of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ‘hate speech’ in media and on social platforms.

The tribunal also directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the hate speech from social media.

A three-member ICT bench, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza, passed the order on Thursday following a petition filed by the prosecution team.

Earlier, prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman submitted an application with the ICT seeking a ban on the broadcast of speeches made by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in media and on social platforms.

It was learnt that Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister who fled to India after resign, has made derogatory remarks about the interim government on social media over the past few days.

The tribunal on November 18, instructed to complete within a month the investigation against Sheikh Hasina in the July-August genocide case.

A progress report on this matter must be submitted by December 17.