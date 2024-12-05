7th SC Cup Corporate Football 2024 in Dec

The seventh edition of the 12-team Standard Chartered (SC) Cup five-a-side Corporate Football Tournament 2024 will be held this month.

Participating teams are IDLC, Abul Khair Group, United Group, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited, DBL Ceramics Limited, PRAN Group, Fakir Fashion Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, and Robi Axiat, UNB reports.

The winners of the tournament will get the opportunity to visit the renowned English football club Liverpool Football Club’s home ground in Anfield, Liverpool, in the ‘United Kingdom, and to watch the club footballers in action.