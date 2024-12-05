South Korean Defence Minister resigns

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun following widespread criticism over the president’s brief imposition of martial law. Choi Byung-hyuk, South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has been nominated to replace Kim, according to the defense ministry.

Kim resigned on Wednesday shortly after the opposition Democratic Party filed a motion to impeach him. Leaders within Yoon’s People Power Party had also demanded his removal for advising the martial law declaration. Accepting responsibility, Kim stated that all actions related to the martial law order were carried out under his authority, apologizing for the “concerns and confusion” caused to the public, AP reports.

President Yoon himself is under mounting pressure to resign after issuing—and subsequently withdrawing—the martial law decree. Six opposition parties have introduced a motion to impeach him, with a parliamentary vote anticipated by midnight on Friday or Saturday. Additionally, the Democratic Party is preparing to pursue treason charges against Yoon.

The martial law announcement, made in a sudden late-night address on Tuesday, accused the opposition of supporting North Korea and engaging in anti-state actions, citing their attempts to impeach prosecutors and block a government budget proposal. However, lawmakers swiftly overturned the decree with 190 votes in the 300-seat parliament, prompting Yoon to retract the order and withdraw deployed troops early Wednesday.