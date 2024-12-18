Black Forest Cake

Ingredients:

Sponge cake chocolate:

* Eggs—200g

* Sugar–100g

* Flour—80g

* Cocoa powder—20g

* Butter cream— 300g

* Coffee sugar syrup—100 ml

* Whipped cream—for toping

* Fruit and cherries—For decoration

* Couverture chocolate—for decoration

Method:

1. Sieve the flour and corn flour and keep aside. Place a mixing bowl with the egg, vanilla essence and sugar

2. Put the mixing bowl in hot water to heat it up few minutes. Whisk with an electric hand whisk until the egg mixture becomes pale and mousse- like and has increased in volume. Add flour and Cocoa powder gently.

3. Place in the preheated oven at 180 degrees C bake for 20-25 minute or until well risen and golden color.

4. When cooked and cooled, slice through to make two layers . Spread chocolate syrup. Fill between with cake fill. Mix butter cream and chopped cherry.

5. The work is repetition until both layers are completed and assembled. Spread over the top and sides of the cake by cake fill and rest in refrigerator.

6. Neatly mask the sides and also the top with whipped cream. Decorate with grated couverture chocolate & cherries. To cover all the cake with grated couverture chocolate.