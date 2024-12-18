Bangladesh’s people got the opportunity to use mobile phones for the first time through Citycell. By providing the country’s people with the first mobile phone service, Citycell ushered in a new technological era.

Now, Citycell wants to resume operations with modern technology. It has already applied for license.

PBTL applied to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in August to get its license back.

Earlier, stakeholders said that all the BTS and customer care centres of the operator are closed and there are no employees at its headquarters. A big investment will be needed for reviving the operator.