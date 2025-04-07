27 killed in road accidents across Sylhet in March

A total of 27 people lost their lives in road accidents across Sylhet Division in March, according to a report released by the Safe Road Movement (Nischa) Sylhet Division Committee.

The report states that 29 road accidents occurred in the region, leaving 27 people dead and 78 injured. Among the deceased, 12 were motorcyclists or their pillions.

The report, published on Monday, highlights that Sylhet District experienced the highest number of accidents, while Habiganj District saw fewer incidents.

In March, Sylhet District recorded 14 accidents, resulting in 10 deaths and 16 injuries. Sunamganj District witnessed 8 accidents, with 6 fatalities and 41 injuries. In Moulvibazar District, 5 accidents claimed 8 lives and injured 19 people, while Habiganj District had 2 accidents, causing 3 deaths and 2 injuries.

Zahirul Islam Mishu, the co-organising secretary of the central committee of Nischa, member secretary of the Sylhet Division Committee, and convener of the Sylhet District Committee, shared this information in a statement sent to the media.

The report was compiled based on data from five local daily newspapers, online news outlets, two national dailies, unpublished or estimated incidents, and information from Nischa’s local branches.

It also reveals that among the 27 fatalities in March, 12 were motorcyclists or their passengers, 7 were CNG and minibus drivers and passengers, and 5 were pedestrians. Additionally, 4 accidents involving overturned vehicles claimed 3 lives, 7 head-on collisions led to 10 deaths, and 2 incidents involving collisions with electric poles and trees resulted in 1 death. The majority of the victims were male (22), followed by 3 women and 2 children.

In February, Sylhet Division witnessed 32 road accidents, which resulted in 32 fatalities and 144 injuries.