Australia-India 3rd Test heads for draw as more rain falls

The third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane appeared destined for a draw after rain wiped out most of the first session of the final day Wednesday.

India resumed on 252-9 in reply to the hosts’ 445 after a 10th wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep late Tuesday allowed them to avoid the follow-on.

They were dismissed for 260 four overs into Wednesday’s first session when Deep was stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off part-time spinner Travis Head.

Rain started falling during the innings break and an early lunch was eventually called.

The Test has been marred by heavy rain all week. Most of Saturday and Monday were lost to the weather, while Tuesday’s play was interrupted three times.

The two teams look certain to head to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with the five-match series locked at 1-1.

India won the first Test in Perth comfortably before Australia struck back with a crushing victory in Adelaide.