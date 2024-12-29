Anti-liberation Jamaat-e-Islami trying to fish in troubled waters: Rizvi

In an oblique reference to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that an Islamic party has occupied a bank after August 5.

“Banks were looted and occupied by Awami League before August 5, while an Islamic party occupied a bank after August 5,” he told reporters after paying tributes to the graveyard of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka on Sunday (December 29).

The BNP leader has also alleged that not only India has indulged in propaganda, but also a few anti-liberation political parties within the country are trying to fish in troubled waters to realise their own political gains.

“Now, not only a neighbouring country is spreading propaganda and misinformation and trying to stigmatise (the BNP), but also one or two anti-liberation political parties from within the country are trying to fish in troubled waters to make their political gains,” he said.

Rizvi was accompanied by the leaders and workers of Jatiyatabadi Rickshaw-Van-Auto Sramik Dal.

He said all democratic political forces should be united at this time, but a few parties are trying to divide these forces solely for their own political interests.

Rizvi criticised the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami for their remarks that one party of extortionists has escaped from the country, and people do not want to see another party of extortionists.

“Don’t we understand who you mean by this? The day after August 5, we saw how you took control of the Islamic banks,” the BNP leader said.

He also said the people know it very well which party is associated with sharp weapons and cutting of tendons. Anti-liberation Jamaat-e-Islami is trying to fish in troubled waters.

“You opposed the Liberation War in 1971 and joined Ershad’s elections with Sheikh Hasina in 1986, betraying people,” the BNP leader said.

“But, BNP has never retreated from its pledges to people. It has never bowed down its head on the question of democracy from 1971 to August 5. But, Jamaat-e-Islami wants to pardon Sheikh Hasina in order to improve its relation with India”