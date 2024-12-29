DU to designate Metro Rail pillar with Hasina graffiti as ‘Hate-stone’

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to officially declare Metro Rail pillar number 541, located near the anti-terrorism Raju Sculpture, as a “Hate-Stone.”

The pillar features defaced graffiti of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, which has come to symbolize public opposition to authoritarianism and fascism.

The announcement follows an incident involving the erasure of graffiti, an act that sparked outrage among students and activists.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed the decision and expressed regret over the incident.

“We acknowledge that allowing the graffiti’s removal was an unintentional mistake, and we deeply apologize. Some have speculated it was part of a larger ‘fascist conspiracy,’ but that is not the case,” Proctor Saifuddin said.

He added that the university administration has approved the designation at the policy level. “Our faculty members from the Fine Arts Department are already working to recreate the graffiti. It will be restored by tonight, and the Vice-Chancellor will formally declare the pillar as the ‘Hate-Stone’ thereafter,” he stated.

A notification issued by the DU Proctor’s Office on Sunday emphasized the historical significance of the graffiti, which was originally created during the July Movement. The protest artwork depicted resistance against fascism and symbolized the people’s rejection of dictatorship.

“Late on the night of December 29, an attempt was made to remove the graffiti featuring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina on two Metro Rail pillars behind the Raju Sculpture. These artworks represent revolution, resistance, and the fight against fascism of the July Movement. It is our responsibility to preserve this memory for future generations,” the notification read.

The statement also acknowledged the mistake by the proctorial team and pledged greater caution moving forward.

The graffiti, initially painted by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists during the July Movement, was later defaced by protesters on August 5. Demonstrators hurled liquid waste, paint, and hung chains of torn shoes and sandals on the pillars, further intensifying its symbolism as a mark of public dissent.

With the restoration and declaration of the “Hate-Stone,” DU aims to preserve this piece of history as a reminder of the struggle against autocracy.