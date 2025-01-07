Passports of 75 individuals including Sheikh Hasina cancelled

The Bangladesh government has cancelled international passports of 75 individuals including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charge of their involvement in July-August genocide.

It was disclosed by Chief Adviser’s deputy press secretary Azad Mazumder while addressing a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday (January 7) evening.

Besides, the passports of 22 more individuals have been cancelled on charge of their involvement in enforced disappearances and killings.

Replying to a query, Azad Mazumder said the Indian government knows it and because of it, travel documents have been issued.

He said the Department of Passports and Immigration (DPI) has informed them of cancelling the passports of 75 individuals. “However, we don’t have detail information about whose passports have been cancelled.”

Azad Mazumder further said there is no scope of keeping more than one passport lawfully. The cancellation of passports means cancellation of diplomatic passports.