Court orders to freeze 2 accounts of ex-state minister Sharif having Tk 3.5cr

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 7) ordered to freeze two bank accounts of former state minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed. There are about 3.5 crores of taka lying in these two accounts.

Responding to a prayer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain on Tuesday (January 7) ordered to freeze the accounts.

On behalf of the ACC, it was told the court that former state minister Sharif Ahmed accumulated the wealth misusing his power, resorting to various irregularities and corruption.