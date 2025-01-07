Students clash with police at secretariat gate, blank shots fired

A clash erupted between students from Prime Asia University and police at the main gate of the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2.30 PM when the students were protesting for various demands including the removal of Board of Trustees (BOT) and assurance of a permanent campus.

Earlier, a four-member delegation from the university had entered the Secretariat building to meet the Education Adviser. They were scheduled to meet the adviser at 4:30 PM.

“Outside, however, a larger group of students, who had been waiting, became involved in a verbal altercation with the police,” said an official.

The confrontation intensified as police used batons and fired two blank rounds in an effort to disperse the gathering.

The situation caused disruption in the area, drawing attention from passersby and raising concerns about the students’ grievances and the response from authorities.