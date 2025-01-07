‘100 injured of July Uprising to be recriuited for different police units’

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said 100 individuals injured during the July Uprising will be recruited to different units of police force at first.

“This process will be further expanded in phases.”

Adviser Jahangir Alam disclosed this to media after visiting the Special Branch (SB) and the CID headquarters.

“This initiative aims to help the injured regain financial stability. While we cannot offer help everywhere to all those injured, we have submitted proposals and are advising that employment be arranged wherever feasible for those affected.”

He further added, “A proposal has been sent to recruit 1000 students as traffic. They will be on duty for three to four hours.”

Additionally, he addressed concerns about the previous government’s involvement in money laundering. “The biggest issue with the previous government was money laundering. They were the primary culprits,” Jahangir Alam said.