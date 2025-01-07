Mother, son to meet in London after long seven years

After a long seven years’ of waiting, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her eldest son, the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, are meeting.

Tarique Rahman is waiting for his mother in London. They are meeting after a long seven years.

In the middle, Khaleda Zia’s younger son and Tarique Rahman’s younger brother Arafat Rahman Koko tragically died. Koko died of a heart attack on January 24, 2015. That pain is also between the two of them. Tarique Rahman could not be by her side or see his only brother for the last time after his brother’s death.

Tarique Rahman’s children have also grown up. Seeing Grandma Khaleda Zia in person after a long time is a joyous and emotional experience.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is finally going to London for advanced treatment. The party has said that she will be admitted to an advanced medical center immediately after arriving at London’s Heathrow International Airport. Through this, her son, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will meet his mother in person after seven years.

It was learnt that Khaleda Zia will leave Dhaka for London on Tuesday (January 7) at 10pm on a ‘special air ambulance’ flight sent by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. All preparations for the trip have already been completed. Tight security has been taken at airport.