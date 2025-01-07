Winter vegetable farming on the rise in Sylhet

Cultivation of winter vegetables has increased extensively in Sylhet division due to their high prices in the markets.

As many as 77,375 hectares of land have been brought into vegetable farming this winter in Sylhet division, according to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

Of the total, highest 35,532 hectares have been brought into vegetable cultivation in Sylhet district, 12,033 hectares in Moulvibazar, 17,070 hectares in Habiganj and 12,730 hectares in Sunamganj.

Different crops, including gourd, sweet gourd, radish, bean, tomato, cucumber, red vegetables, pumpkin, cauliflower and eggplant, are being produced on a larger scale.

Normally, winter crops are cultivated in Sylhet region from mid-October to March.

The crops have being cultivated on a vast area this time after farmers suffered heavy losses for floods in May-August, said farmers and officials.

Accordingly, farmers are now busy farming vegetables which demands have increased.

Besides, potato has been cultivated on 7,760 hectares of land, sweet potato on 1,389 hectares, mustard on 21,994 hectares, wheat on 1,069 hectares, maize on 4,266, coriander (not leaf) on 2,746 hectares, chilli on 4,540 hectares and mashkalai on 1,670 hectares.

Sylhet DAE Additional Deputy Director Kazi Mujibur Rahman said that a good number of farmers have brought a vast area of land under vegetable farming in recent years.

The crops are also being produced on vast areas in Madhabpur and Bahubal in Habiganj, Golapganj, Biswanath, Kanaighat and Gowainghat in Sylhet, Srimangal, Kamalganj and Kulaura in Moulvibazar and Jamalganj, Tahirpur, Dharmapasha and Madhyanagar in Sunamganj.

Mr Rahman also said that the DAE is extending all-out support to the farmers.

Most of the arable land in Sylhet division would be brought under crop cultivation, he said, adding that the DAE has already taken a comprehensive programme to achieve the goal.