Tulip Siddiq refers herself for probe by standards adviser

Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq has referred herself to the PM’s standards adviser after controversy over her links to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.

It comes after the minister was named last month in an investigation into claims her family embezzled infrastructure funding in the country.

Siddiq had faced growing calls for an investigation after reports in recent days she had lived in London properties linked to allies of her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted as Bangladeshi prime minister in August.

In her letter to Sir Laurie Magnus, who polices standards among government ministers, she said: “I am clear that I have done nothing wrong.”

Downing Street confirmed Sir Laurie would now conduct a “fact-finding” exercise to determine if “further action” was needed, including a further investigation.

A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said the results would be made public, but did not specify a timescale for the process to conclude.

In a letter to Sir Laurie sent on Monday, Siddiq wrote: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.”

She said she had done nothing wrong, adding: “However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.

“I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”

Sir Laurie, appointed in 2022, is responsible for advising Sir Keir on whether ministers are complying with government conduct rules.

These include stipulations about registering and declaring their financial interests, as well as broader guidelines on how they should behave as holders of public office.

News of her request was revealed by Sir Keir during a press conference on healthcare reform earlier.

The prime minister told reporters he had confidence in his minister, who as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is responsible for tackling economic crime, money laundering and illicit finance.

He added she had “acted entirely properly” by referring herself for investigation.

It is understood Siddiq has cancelled plans to join a government delegation to China this week, with a Labour source adding she wanted to be in the UK so she is “available to assist” Sir Laurie.

Bangladesh probe

The decision to write to the standards adviser comes after reports she had lived in properties linked to political supporters of her aunt’s government.

Last month Siddiq was named in an investigation into claims Sheikh Hasina and her family embezzled up to £3.9bn from infrastructure spending in Bangladesh.

The investigation is based on a series of allegations made by Bobby Hajjaj, a senior political opponent of Hasina.

Court documents seen by the BBC show Hajjaj has accused Siddiq of helping to broker a deal with Russia in 2013 that overinflated the price of a new nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.

It is claimed that the deal inflated the price of the plant by £1bn, according to the documents – 30% of which was allegedly distributed to Siddiq and other family members via a complex network of banks and overseas companies.

A source close to Siddiq has previously described the allegations as “trumped up” and designed to damage her aunt, while Downing Street has said Siddiq denies any involvement in the claims accusing her of involvement in embezzlement.

Siddiq was elected MP for Hampstead and Highgate in 2015, the north London constituency neighbouring Sir Keir’s seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

Hasina, who was in charge of Bangladesh for more than 20 years, was seen as an autocrat whose government ruthlessly clamped down on dissent.

Since fleeing the country Hasina has been accused of multiple crimes by the new Bangladeshi government.

Conservative shadow minister Matt Vickers said there were “clear questions” for Ms Siddiq to answer about allegations made about her.

“She must be held to the same standards as other ministers in his government, indications so far show that that may not be the case,” he added.