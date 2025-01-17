Govt to purchase rice from India, Pakistan, LNG from UAE

The government has approved separate proposals for procuring one lakh metric tons of rice, two cargos of LNG, 70,000 MTs of fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.

The decision came at a meeting of the government purchase committee at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday. Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed was in the chair.

In response to two separate proposals from the Ministry of Food, the government would procure 50,000 metric tons of atap rice from Pakistan on G2G basis with around Tk 304.39 crore where per ton rice would cost $499, reports BSS.

The government would procure another consignment of 50,000 metric tons of non-Basmati rice from M/S Gurudeo Exports Corporation Private Limited of India with around Tk 277.02 crore with per ton rice costing $454.14.

Cabinet Division officials said following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the Petrobangla would procure one cargo LNG from the spot market from M/S OQ Trading Limited, UAE with around Tk 692.79 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $14.44.

Petrobangla would purchase another one cargo LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd Singapore with around Tk 663.04 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $13.82.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would purchase 30,000 metric tons of MoP fertilizer from Prodintorg of Russia with around Tk 106.91 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $292.12.

BADC would also import another consignment of 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from OCP NUTRICROPS, Morocco with around Tk 289.14 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $592.50.

Besides, following separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would purchase 3.30 lakh liters of soybean oil, 2.20 lakh liters of refined palm oil, 15,000 metric tons of sugar and 10,000 metric tons of lentils.