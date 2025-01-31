Babar falls sick on Umrah trip, hospitalised in Dubai

BNP leader and former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai after falling critically ill and experiencing breathing difficulties during his Umrah flight.

Zakir Hossain, the convener of United Arab Emirates BNP unit, confirmed the information.

“Babar along with his wife and three children left Dhaka on Thursday afternoon to perform umrah in Saudi Arabia. On the way, at around 10 PM he suffered chest pain which prompted them to admit him to a nearby hospital in Dubai,” he said.

Babar’s wife and other members of his family had left for Madinah several hours before. They learnt of Babar’s hospitalisation after their arrival.

Babar’s family has requested the people of Bangladesh and the BNP’s activists to pray for his wellbeing, Haider said.

The BNP leader was acquitted in several cases and freed from prison after 17 years on Jan 16.